Features / Africa With the MDC in chaos, who can halt Zanu-PF? Zimbabwe’s opposition party, the MDC, is in disarray, as Douglas Mwonzora, a leader of a faction within it, has seized control and seems to be enabling the ruling Zanu-PF BL PREMIUM

When Nelson Chamisa took over in February 2018 as the leader of Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, called the Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai (MDC-T), after the death of former leader Morgan Tsvangirai, fissures emerged.

Many critics weren’t convinced Chamisa could seriously challenge Zanu-PF...