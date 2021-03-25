Features / Africa Zimbabwe’s (newest) bid to muzzle free speech Critics say Zimbabwe’s government is targeting opposition politicians and activists, using the law to muzzle dissent. It’s not a sustainable strategy BL PREMIUM

Lawyer and Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere’s heart sank when she received a call from her younger brother early last month to inform her that police officers were looking for her. They wanted to speak to her in connection with some of her posts on Twitter, they said.

Fearing for his sister, who is a vocal critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, Mahere’s brother told her to put up at a friend’s house for the night...