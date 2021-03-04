Kazungula bridge: A new gateway into Africa
With the Kazungula bridge between Botswana and Zambia set to open soon, Beitbridge’s dominance of Africa’s north-south trade route is under threat
04 March 2021 - 05:00
In the north of Botswana, where Namibia’s Caprivi Strip cuts east towards Zimbabwe, the diamond-producing country lays claim to just 150m of Zambezi River waterfront. It is here, at Kazungula, that Africa’s only quadripoint is located — a meeting of the territories of Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Kazungula is also the site of a new 923m road and rail bridge that could upend the established freight route from SA into the rest of Africa...
