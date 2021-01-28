Features / Africa Zimbabwe’s hospitals buckle under Covid-19 strain Zimbabwe’s creaking health system is buckling under the strain of a surge in Covid-19, with a critical shortage of equipment and exorbitant admittance fees adding to its woes BL PREMIUM

When the cousin of publisher Charles Mungoshi jnr became ill more than two weeks ago, the family did not think he would require hospitalisation.

"My cousin had been sick at home and [was] taking home remedies," Mungoshi tells the FM...