How desperate workers are now entering SA under the Beitbridge As river patrols and helicopter surveillance make it difficult for border-jumpers between SA and Zimbabwe to cross the Limpopo River, they're finding new ways into SA

At about 7pm last Tuesday, Madalitso Kamwendo and seven other Zimbabweans were preparing for a military commando-style crossing into SA at the Beitbridge border.

Kamwendo is one of the many Zimbabweans who EFF leader Julius Malema said should "find creative ways" to enter the biggest economy in the region, where they earn a living to support families back home...