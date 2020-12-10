Features / Africa Africa rising as citizens take on governments After an initial slump in the number of protests around Africa as a result of Covid-induced lockdowns, citizens have again returned to the streets — and are increasingly taking on their governments online BL PREMIUM

Nigerians aren’t used to protesting, said Michael Ijeoma as he rested his feet on the pavement on the sidelines of an #EndSARS demonstration outside the Nigerian high commission in Pretoria in October. Yet his compatriots at home and in the diaspora had come out in their thousands to protest at the activities of Nigeria’s Special Anti- Robbery Squad.

Back in Nigeria, things have changed for the worse, said Ijeoma, because the political elite is "dysfunctional" and "brainless" and stifling development...