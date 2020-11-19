Features / Africa Ethiopia’s ‘war of visions’ The conflict between the federal government and the ruling party in the northern region of Tigray has the hallmarks of civil war, say analysts. And neither party looks set to budge BL PREMIUM

In a year that should have celebrated the AU’s silencing of the guns in Africa, it’s no small irony that war has broken out in Ethiopia — home to the continental body’s headquarters.

Almost two weeks ago, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced he had launched air strikes on November 3 to destroy stores of missiles and heavy weapons around Mekelle, the capital of the country’s northern Tigray region.