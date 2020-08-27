Features / Africa Bridgette Motsepe case rippling through Botswana’s political establishment Bridgette Motsepe and Ian Khama have brought in the big guns to dispel claims of money-laundering. The state’s case is rippling through Botswana’s political establishment BL PREMIUM

Ian Khama smoothly handed over the baton of Botswana’s presidency to Mokgweetsi Masisi in 2018 — but that’s also when the trouble started.

Khama hasn’t had a good word to say about Masisi since, accusing him of not tolerating dissent and of undoing his elephant conservation projects. There is also speculation that Khama had hoped his brother, Tshekedi, would be appointed vice-president by Masisi, but this didn’t happen. Instead, Tshekedi left the cabinet, where he had held the economically important wildlife & tourism portfolio, and also quit the governing Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) founded by his father Seretse.