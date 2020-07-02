When France pulled out of its African colonies in the 1960s, it retained its grip on power through currency control, backed by a military interventionist presence, which all but guaranteed that the former colonies would be the chasse gardée, or private hunting preserve, of French companies.

For some years now, though, France’s military and economic dominance has been in decline. Its monetary influence, too, may be on the wane, with July set to mark, in theory at least, the beginning of the end of the West African CFA franc — common currency in eight former colonies.

In December the presidents of Ivory Coast and France, Alassane Ouattara and Emmanuel Macron respectively, announced that the West African CFA franc would be replaced with a new regional currency, the eco, under the West African Economic & Monetary Union (Uemoa).

The announcement unleashed a storm of debate over currency sovereignty in West Africa, not least because it took the wind out of the sails of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas). That body — which includes the eight Francophone states of Uemoa — already had plans, through the West African Monetary Zone (Wamz), to launch a regional currency, also called eco. Once launched, that eco was supposed to merge with the West African CFA franc.

At an extraordinary meeting of the Wamz heads of state and government last week, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari criticised Uemoa for jumping the gun, warning that Ecowas’s plan for a regional currency could be in "serious jeopardy" if member states did not comply with already agreed processes.

With various sticking points — not least of which is that Uemoa states, for the most part, don’t meet the criteria to convert their currency to the France-backed eco — the move is looking largely symbolic.

The CFA franc has enjoyed remarkable stability since its launch in 1945 as a result of its peg to the French franc, and later to the euro. Its exchange rate has changed only once: in 1994, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the French treasury forcibly devalued it by 50%. But its sustained overvaluation has hurt CFA zone exports by undermining their competitiveness, and restricted credit to and investment in local economies — all of which have limited growth.