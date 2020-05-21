Features / Africa Namibia’s net of patronage Namibia’s ‘Fishrot’ scandal has been a huge setback for ruling party Swapo – and it still may shine further light on patronage politics in the country BL PREMIUM

A high court application by the Law Society of Namibia (LSN) to compel local lawyer Sisa Namandje to hand over records of 10 briefcase companies and trusts possibly linked to "Fishrot" for an independent audit could shine an intriguing light on the inner workings of ruling party Swapo — particularly when it comes to state construction contracts and fishing concessions.At the centre of the ex parte application brought by LSN director Margaretha Steinmann are R23m in payments from the state-owned National Fishing Corp of Namibia (Fishcor) and Mermaria Seafood (a subsidiary of Icelandic fishing company Samherji) into Namandje & Co’s legal trust account between 2015 and 2017.Namandje has opposed the application, arguing that this information falls under client-attorney privilege. He denies the LSN’s allegations of possible money laundering and a breach of fiduciary duties, and has told local newspaper The Namibian that the accusations are based on wrong assumptions, unjustified infere...