Algeria’s revolution of smiles, one year on

Bouteflika’s successor, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, was elected with 58.3% of the vote in a controversial election on December 12 that had an official voter turnout of less than 40% (though the Rally for Culture & Democracy party put turnout at just 8%).

Tebboune installed a cabinet drawn largely from the previous regime’s ministers.

The scale of the revolution of smiles — or Hirak movement — is unprecedented in the wake of the civil war. The year of peaceful protests has "changed many things in Algerian society", says Bouzeboudja. "It took away [protesters’] fear of the regime … The public space is occupied by not only thousands but millions of pacific protesters."

An Algerian who has experienced the protests in Algiers himself, but who speaks to the FM on condition of anonymity, says he is concerned about whether the movement is a legitimate, "spontaneous" civil society protest, having previously been made wary of false-flag rioters disturbing genuine cost-of-living protests. But he is deeply impressed with its sustained ethic of nonviolence and its success in ousting Bouteflika.

Chanting "Throw them all out", the protesters have mostly eschewed formal leadership structures, which has made the protests difficult for the authorities to infiltrate and hijack. The oil insider says apparent attempts by the state to manufacture diversionary incidents or inflame border tensions with Morocco have failed to impress the demonstrators.

But Bouzeboudja warns that protesters’ lack of structure, resulting in part from an uneasy affiliation of secularists and faithful, has allowed le pouvoir ("the power"— as the elite is nicknamed) to reconsolidate. There has been an attempt by civil society organisations to convince national heroine Djamila Bouhired, 84, to stand as spokesperson for the movement.

At the age of 22, during Algeria’s liberation struggle with France, Bouhired was sentenced to be guillotined for the bombing of a café. A survivor of torture in jail, she later famously resigned from parliament, refusing to be a Bouteflika stooge. Though she is a regular participant in the Friday marches, urging protesters on as the next generation of freedom fighters, Bouhired has so far declined to be spokesperson, saying one must emerge from the youth.

That would appear to be rapper and activist Raja Meziane, voted among the BBC’s 100 most influential women of 2019. Her single, Allo le Système! has garnered 44-million views on YouTube.

Its lyrics include: "You think you’re eternal, you have buried us alive, and left the dead in power … We are the flood, you’d better leave us alone, bunch of thugs."

But many of those identified as potential leaders have been thrown in jail. According to human rights organisation Amnesty International, at least 76 protesters have been arbitrarily detained since the December election, and more than 1,400 people have been prosecuted under the country’s repressive laws in the past year. Just two weeks ago, 56 peaceful protestors were arrested and at least 20 prosecuted on the charge of "incitement to unarmed gathering".

The FM’s eyewitness urges the Hirak movement to appeal to the UN special rapporteurs on human rights and on indigenous rights — the latter because of an apparent targeting of Berber activists — to monitor the situation. "There is an international responsibility towards the movement in Algeria," he says, "but no questioning has been directed at Algeria by the UN, the AU or Maghreb bodies — all of them are silent and just waiting to see how things will happen."

Peaceful as the movement may be, it is armed with carefully documented revelations by Algerian army whistleblower Amir Boukhors that allege financial corruption in the ruling clique, the salting away of hundreds of thousands of euros and the buying of luxury apartments in Europe. The heads of some generals and businessmen have rolled as a result, but critics say this appears to be more a factional squabble than a true housecleaning, and it is unclear whether the guilty truly remain behind bars.