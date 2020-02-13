Peace in Africa: an uphill battle for the AU

Seven years ago, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, then AU Commission chair, sat down to pen an e-mail from the future. "Few believed that our pledge in the [AU’s] 50th anniversary declaration to silence the guns by 2020 was possible," she wrote.

And, indeed, it wasn’t. It’s 2020, and the guns in Africa are far from silent.

But while Dlamini Zuma could have been accused at the time of being overoptimistic — even naive — in pre-emptively claiming peace for the continent, she now claims the deadline was never meant literally.

The whole point, she told the SABC this week, was to have "programmes and projects" aimed at bringing peace to Africa. "What is important is that we brought the focus to the guns — that the guns must be silenced," she said.

Peace was supposed to be one of the milestones in Agenda 2063, the AU’s 50-year development plan, but right now it seems further off than before.

The long-running conflicts in Libya and South Sudan were major topics at this year’s AU summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, which ended on Monday. The spreading "cancer" of terrorism was of great concern too.

AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat, in his address on Sunday, reminded heads of state and government that terrorism is not new to the Horn of Africa, the Sahel and the Lake Chad Basin, where it kills dozens of soldiers and civilians almost every week. Also, he said, it’s spreading.

"The monster is still there, in active awakening, threatening to collapse certain states," said Mahamat. "It has taken root in the depths of the continent, far beyond its traditional homes, as evidenced by the heinous crimes committed by terrorist groups on the civilian populations in Mozambique, Tanzania and the eastern DRC [Democratic Republic of Congo], where the main victims of barbarism are women and children."

AU commissioner for peace & security Smaïl Chergui says terrorists in the Sahel have employed "new equipment and new techniques in the way they are directly attacking security forces and also civilians".

Combating terrorism in this region "should be a matter of great importance for this continent", he said, and the G5 Sahel — Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger, Mali and Mauritania — "should not be left alone" to do so.

The AU’s recent peacekeeping successes are characterised by incremental rather than dramatic progress, but they’re not insignificant. Mahamat listed the formation of a government of national unity in South Sudan (in partnership with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development) as one of the AU’s successes.

There is also the work of the AU Mission in Somalia, which is helping combat terrorism and supporting the government’s stabilisation and reconstruction efforts. And there’s a joint operation with the UN in the Central African Republic.