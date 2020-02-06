Is the tide turning for Namibia’s fishing sector?

At last count — in 2012, when Esau stopped releasing data — there were 122 rights holders for 11 classes of rights, including for hake, crab, guano and seaweed. These have now expired, and have to be reallocated (a process that is expected to run until March).

But to divide the quotas equitably among the mostly new applicants would render the sector economically unfeasible, says Pahl.

"I’ve signed letters of support for over 3,000 of those new applicants," says Pahl. Seawork, he says, drew up a pro forma letter that it gave to everyone who asked for it because "I didn’t want to have to choose between new applicants or take sides in this Fishrot mess".

"Fishrot" is the unfolding scandal involving an elaborate bribery and kickback scheme allegedly devised by Esau, Shanghala and Hatuikulipi to sell horse mackerel quotas — that had been allocated to state-owned fishing company Fishcor — to Icelandic company Samherji. The alleged scam seemingly drew in the Angolan fisheries ministry too: a joint venture between the Angolans and Fishcor was allocated Fishcor’s quota — which was then allegedly sold off to Samherji.

Investigators say the accused allegedly used front companies in Namibia, Angola and SA to siphon about R103m in kickbacks to companies in the offshore tax havens of Dubai, Cyprus and Mauritius.

Esau apparently even went so far as to hand Samherji the 10,000t horse mackerel quota allocated to Bidvest-owned Namsov — allegedly for a $140,000 bribe. Esau and Shanghala (Namibia’s attorney-general at the time), had amended parts of the 1992 Fisheries Act to strip out checks and balances, giving the fisheries minister final discretion over all quota allocations. (Namsov has successfully sued for the return of its allotted quota, and the amendment is being reversed.)

The secret offshore empire came crashing down in November, when Icelandic state TV broadcast an exposé of the shenanigans, including a sting apparently showing Esau as being willing to take illegal payments from a purported Chinese client in return for guaranteeing the transfer of quotas already allocated to Fishcor.

Coming, as it did, in the run-up to the national and presidential elections on November 27, the exposé elicited a public outcry that forced President Hage Geingob’s hand. But Esau and Shanghala’s forced resignations were not enough to placate Namibians.

Following a public march on the offices of the Anti-Corruption Commission, Esau, Shanghala, Hatuikulipi and three others — including Esau’s son-in-law, Tamson Hatuikulipi (the brother of James) — were arrested, their bank accounts were frozen, and their assets impounded by the Namibian Financial Intelligence Centre.

All denied guilt in an urgent application for bail in December — an application that the judge ruled was not urgent, and would be heard on February 20. It hasn’t helped their case that three more suspects have since been arrested for attempting to remove evidence (Shanghala allegedly sent a friend to access files and hard drives from a property under police surveillance), or gain access to the seized bank accounts by allegedly trying to bribe an Anti-Corruption Commission investigator. Esau and Hatuikulipi have subsequently also challenged the warrants for their arrest, but that application, set to be heard on Thursday February 6, also seems to have little chance of success.

What they seem to have done was "commit plain old fraud and theft, and for that you do not even need a warrant to arrest someone," says a local criminal lawyer not involved in the case.

What is of far greater concern, says Ronnie Coppin, a former MD of Fishcor subsidiary Seaflower and past chair of the Namibian Hake Association, is the state of limbo in which Esau has left the fisheries sector.

On Esau’s watch, the hake industry shrank from 38 companies in 2010 to just six. "The [only] guys who survived are those with very deep pockets," says Coppin. "And where is the noise from the worker union leaders on behalf of their [now unemployed] members?"

Coppin points out that all fishing rights effectively expired in August 2018. Though rights holders would, by law, have reapplied three months before expiry, Esau threw the application process wide open — eliciting more than 5,000 applications. As a result, existing rights were extended on a month-to-month basis with no grounding in law, creating great uncertainty among those who were not part of Esau’s inner circle.

Under Esau’s predecessor, Abraham Iyambo, quota allocations were clearly based on criteria such as the number of employees, investment in value-adding plant and equipment, and — above all — majority Namibian ownership. Yet under these same criteria, Esau allocated 80,000t of horse mackerel to Seaflower Pelagic Processing (SPP), a new plant — built at a reported cost of R850m — next to Pahl’s current offices on Factory Road.

But local ownership — required under BEE requirements — seems hard to establish.

SPP is a 60:40 joint venture between African Selection Trust Namibia (ASN) and Fishcor subsidiary Seaflower.

ASN is itself a subsidiary of the Angolan-based African Selection Trust (AST), which operates a fishmeal plant in Angola and is controlled by SA businessman AJ Louw and two Namibian lawyers. It operates as a discretionary trust, meaning beneficiaries are unknown.

AST’s SA subsidiary apparently plans to open a R300m fishmeal plant in Mossel Bay. But it has no quota of its own, relying instead on its local partners in Angola and Namibia for raw product, according to its environmental consultant, Melissa Mackay.