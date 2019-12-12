A forest of obstacles for Liberia’s palm oil industry

James Otto, programme co-ordinator at the Sustainable Development Institute, describes GVL’s failings in attempting to negotiate with an entire district in Sinoe County. "Parts of the district said: ‘We don’t agree with what you’re signing,’" he says. "[GVL] should have done a more specific consultation process with different segments of the district."

Very few communities are wholeheartedly opposed to the companies’ presence in their area. But problems arise when there is a mismatch between community expectations and what the companies are willing or able to provide in terms of jobs, schools and infrastructure in exchange for land.

"The communities are desperate for opportunities," says Otto. "They want jobs and roads because the government has failed to provide these basic social services. So the companies make promises they don’t keep to get consent from the communities to acquire land."

Bendu Sando is a mother of three from another palm-enclaved community in Bomi County that granted land to Sime Darby.

"We’re fed up with Sime Darby. Let them go!" she says.

The father of Sando’s children died in the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic, and she provides for her family by selling cassava and charcoal.

"We’ve got no jobs, and Sime Darby put a stop to us planting our pepper and bitterball because they said our garden can infect their farm," she says.

Lovetee Kamara, 32, adds: "Before, there were three, but now only one person from this community is working for Sime Darby.

"We were expecting the men to work so we could live a better life, but our husbands and brothers are just sitting doing nothing."

The companies, for their part, complain of demands that fall beyond the scope of their agreements.

Sime Darby was unavailable for comment due to ongoing exit negotiations, but GVL, in its response to the FM, describes unrealistic employment expectations and "unplanned expenses", such as "support for repairs and upkeep of public infrastructure including roads and bridges … [that] can divert company resources and add up to significant drains on the investment".

Community pushback isn’t the only hindrance. Companies that commit to sustainable palm oil production are subject to strict forest conservation principles.

Liberia has more than 40% of West Africa’s remaining primary forest — and there is strong international pressure for this to be preserved.

"Even if the community gives you the forest, you cannot tear it down," says former concessions bureau chief Coleman.

The issue has been particularly significant for Sime Darby, which has been able to develop only 5% of its concession area. This is in large part due to the presence of trees storing high levels of carbon, which would be released into the atmosphere once felled, contributing to global warming.

The RSPO forbids the clearing of high-carbon stock forests — but Liberia has yet to agree to a definition of what constitutes a forest, and thus the carbon threshold that would trigger conservation. A satellite survey to determine the carbon content of the area also needs to be completed.

Until these questions are answered, development of the concession is severely restricted.

The Zodua clan in northwestern Liberia has been eagerly awaiting Sime Darby’s expansion after consenting to give land to the company.

"We want Sime Darby to come here because we want development in our area," says Fali town chief Momoh Zodua. "But the carbon study has stopped them, so we’re asking for [the hold on development] to be lifted."

The companies’ inability to expand is due largely to strong campaigning by civil society organisations. They have in some ways assumed the government’s role by acting as a watchdog over concession activities and representing community interests.

But civil society activism falls short of creating an enabling environment for sustainable investment. As a result, the promised human development has not occurred and ordinary people, like the inhabitants of Gaya Hill, remain poor.

There is also concern about whether Sime Darby’s successor, a local Lebanese-owned company called Mano Manufacturing Co, will adhere to the same voluntary sustainability principles that govern interactions with communities and protect the forest.

Asked whether it sees a long-term future in Liberia, GVL says that, "like the remaining companies, [we continue] to face significant challenges. GVL accepts that its original plans for Liberia have to be reassessed. It remains committed now but … also needs to be responsible to its investors."

Plans have been under way for several years to launch an outgrower scheme, under which communities would manage their own oil palm farms and sell their produce to the companies. This would boost communities’ incomes, and is expected to reduce demands for direct employment.

The outgrower model also contains provisions to conserve portions of primary forest. However, there have been numerous bottlenecks, including disputes about financing, as well as reticence among companies to participate before their core plantations have been fully established.

For that to happen, the companies need more land.

"The root issue is respect [for] the rights of the people," says Coleman. "We need to follow a bottom-to-top process."

It’s a sentiment echoed by Gaya Hill chief Mannah Deno. "We love Sime Darby," he says. "But Sime Darby doesn’t respect us. It only respects the big people. We are the ordinary people."