Namibian election may upset SWAPO's equilibrium

But the carrot-and-stick approach has started to catch up with the party.

In June, the Windhoek high court found former education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa guilty of corruption for allocating government housing to her relatives while she was a regional governor. Fined R50,000 and forced to resign, Hanse-Himarwa remains on Swapo’s list as a prospective MP.

Then, two weeks ago, this Teflon-like culture of political impunity took a more serious dent when a burgeoning scandal over fishing quotas forced the resignation of fisheries minister and former trade unionist Bernhardt Esau, and justice minister Sacky Shanghala.

The so-called Fishrot Files, released by WikiLeaks, contain about 30,000 documents and e-mails from Icelandic fishing company Samherji.

A joint investigation by Icelandic, Norwegian and Namibian media has detailed how Samherji allegedly channelled bribes via Dubai and Cyprus to Tamson Hatuikulipi (Esau’s son-in-law), Shanghala, Investec Namibia MD James Hatuikulipi and asset manager Ricardo Gustavo.

As it was reported, the scheme took the guise of a joint fishing venture between state-owned Fishcor and an ostensibly state-owned Angolan company. Through it, up to R2.5bn is thought to have been channelled to various parties, including former Angolan fisheries minister Victória de Barros Neto and her son.

Angolan President João Lourenço fired Neto in January. And Investec, which manages a sizeable chunk of the Namibian civil servants’ pension fund, has since suspended James Hatuikulipi and Gustavo, and pledged its co-operation.

Esau and both Hatuikulipis have denied the allegations, while Shanghala has not commented (all but Esau are thought to have gone to ground in Cape Town). Esau was arrested on Saturday, but the high court threw the warrant out on Sunday.

Allegations of corruption in the fisheries sector are not new: the allocation of fishing quotas has since 1994 been seen as a key currency in Namibia’s patronage system.

What broke the camel’s back was the apparent brazenness of this scheme: it is alleged that the players effectively reallocated quotas from established fishing companies such as Bidvest-owned Namsov to themselves.

Worse, from Swapo’s point of view, was Shanghala’s admission a mere week before this that four of the electronic voting machines to be used for the first time in Wednesday’s elections had "fallen off the back of a trailer" while on loan to the Swapo Party Elders Council in 2017.