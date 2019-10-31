Making a mark in Botswana

The tensions were such that Khama left the party founded by his father, Seretse Khama, to join the new Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF).

Three months ago, Khama and BPF leader Biggie Butale said they would go "into exile", should the BDP win. But it’s more likely they will stay to fight on.

The opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), which was in a coalition with the BPF, has questioned the integrity of the election and hinted it is preparing for a legal battle.

"There were glaring discrepancies and irregularities that, in our considered view, have brought about fraudulent results and [that] we find ourselves at pains to accept as true, correct and fair," the party said.

Despite a well-funded opposition campaign, Butale and UDC leader Duma Boko failed to secure their constituencies. The UDC lost two seats, winning only 15 of 57, while the BPF won just three.

The ruling BDP gained a seat to secure 38, making it the winner in the first-past-the-post constituency system. But it did so with only 48.7% of the popular vote.

Presidential succession has been smooth since Botswana attained independence in 1966. Ketumile Masire stepped down in 1998 after 18 years as head of state, because the new constitution limited the president’s tenure to two five-year terms.

His timing meant each of the last three presidents relinquished power 18 months before elections — allowing a handover of the presidency within the party, which worked in the BDP’s favour.

Last week, for the first time, the BDP made a clean sweep in Gaborone and surrounds. This could be because Masisi grew up there, but it’s also attributed to his reforms and a shunning of Khama’s legacy.

Masisi has relaxed restrictions on alcohol consumption, improved the strained relations between the government and the civil servants’ trade unions and the media, lifted the ban on elephant hunting and ensured that the Declaration of Assets & Liabilities Bill, aimed at countering corruption, was passed.

"Some are saying the former president thought the current president would be his stooge and do what he wants, but the current president defied him and wanted to set his own track record," Morima says.