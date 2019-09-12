Features / Africa The tragedy of Robert Mugabe Robert Mugabe died in a hospital in Singapore on September 6. Once a shining hope for a newly independent Zimbabwe, he leaves behind a country in tatters BL PREMIUM

In death, as in life, former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe inspires contradiction, with news of his death in a Singapore hospital last Friday eliciting such varied responses they may have been referring to different people.

"He was indeed a leader of immense wisdom, astounding eloquence, charisma, a visionary, a colossus, a beacon of development and a man of purpose," Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya-Moyo said of the 95-year-old statesman. "He was a towering giant and a gallant son of the soil and has only departed for higher responsibility."