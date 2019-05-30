Zambia gets schooled in Mandarin

"We want to ensure that we have an assured pipeline of trained Chinese language teachers to support the national rollout of Chinese training and assessment," says Sakala — though it’s thought China will also have to supply teachers to complement the government’s efforts.

Fred Musonda, president of the Chingola branch of the Zambia Chamber of Commerce & Industry, sees some benefit in the policy, given China’s growing international influence.

"In the past we used to learn French as a second language in schools, but that never worked for anybody," says Musonda. "This may be different … the Chinese have a stronger influence in the world economy and the population and distribution of Chinese people around the world is much wider than the French … Anybody with Chinese as a second language will have an advantage in communicating around the world."

But the move is not without controversy. There are already concerns around overindebtedness to China and what "debt-trap diplomacy" may mean for Zambians. The Jubilee Debt Campaign estimated Zambian debt to China at the end of 2017 to be $2.64bn, or about 30% of external debt. However, the China-Africa Research Initiative at Johns Hopkins University in the US put the country’s debt to Chinese lenders at a much higher $6.4bn of a total $8.7bn debt stock.

Late last year xenophobic protests broke out in the Copperbelt town of Kitwe after a rumour circulated that the government had sold the Zambia Forestry & Forest Industries Corp to a Chinese company to service its debt. It came on the heels of similar claims about the national broadcaster and the state-owned electricity utility.

And, though the rumours proved untrue, discomfort around China’s influence remains. Last year it purchased a piece of land in the Chongwe district, ostensibly to be used as a separate cemetery for Chinese nationals. Following a public outcry, the government said the land would be used for a "martyrs’ memorial" for the Chinese nationals who died during the construction of the Tanzania-Zambia railway in the 1970s.