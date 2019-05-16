Another day, another Zim dollar

The problem is that most Zimbabweans have very little faith in the central bank. The government’s lack of restraint in running the currency printing press and its creation of all manner of monetary instruments have done it no favours. Many believe the central bank is not independent of government and, by extension, of the ruling Zanu-PF.

The current inflation trajectory doesn’t help matters. Annual inflation to March was recorded at 66.8% — after the central statistical office changed the formula it used to reach these figures. Had it not done so, it says Zimbabwe would have been back at hyperinflationary levels of 166%.

Harare-based economist Victor Bhoroma says the redollarisation is being driven by the private sector’s lack of confidence in the local currency as a store of value.

"The dollarisation process is being pushed indirectly by the private sector, which [as in 2008] sees no value in selling with the RTGS dollar or [accruing] any savings in it due to hyperinflation," he says.

But opinion on the matter is divided.

"Redollarisation means entrenching the US dollar at the epicentre of the so-called multicurrency system," says economist Joseph Mverecha.

"Effectively, this means a US dollar payments system with marginal reference to other currencies. The US dollar dominates the multicurrency system to such an extent that it is, in reality and in practice, a US dollar payments system."

For Mverecha, there are serious dangers in using an international reserve currency as an internal currency. "It is not sustainable for a small open economy of which the GDP is less than that of a street in New Jersey, to sustain the US dollar as an internal payments system, especially where direct trade with the US is at less than 3%."