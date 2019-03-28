So far, no pay-off for Zimbabwe

Much optimism greeted Zimbabwe Reserve Bank governor John Mangudya’s announcement last month that the bank would be abandoning its fixed exchange rate and policy of parity between the local currency and the US dollar. Instead, it would move to a managed interbank floating system on a willing-buyer, willing-seller basis.

The move was hailed as a step in the right direction for the beleaguered economy. Immediately after Mangudya’s announcement Harare-based economist Ashok Chakravarti praised the governor and predicted the imminent demise of the parallel foreign exchange market.

But a month on, Mangudya’s move has yet to yield any meaningful benefits, and the optimism has faded. If anything, it has become clear that the central bank is reluctant to really free the exchange rate. And there are fears that the bank will again arbitrarily raid foreign exchange accounts to pay for imports (it admitted to taking millions of dollars from foreign currency accounts prior to the adoption of the dollar in 2009). Such a move would further worsen the currency situation.

Already, a businessman, speaking on condition of anonymity, says he’s been hit with unusually stringent requirements when trying to withdraw money from his foreign currency account.

In the past month, the official exchange rate has barely moved on the interbank market, despite total forex receipts amounting to about $600m in January. And, problematically, it is still miles from the parallel-market rate. As a result, trades on the official forex market have been limited, with exporters holding on to their hard currency.

Contrary to Chakravarti’s forecast, the parallel market is still going strong. As of last week, the official rate between the US dollar and the real time gross settlement (RTGS) dollar — the currency Mangudya introduced last month — was $1:RTGS$2.5; on the parallel market it was $1:RTGS$3.5.