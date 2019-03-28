Features / Africa

digital disruption

Are accountants’ days numbered?

The march of technology is likely to change the face of the accounting profession. While it may mean the loss of entry-level positions as we know them today, it could also restore some faith in the industry

BL PREMIUM
28 March 2019 - 05:00 Mudiwa Gavaza

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.