Will Africa’s biggest copper mine be up for sale?

In Zimbabwe, the indigenisation law introduced in 2008 — which required 51% local ownership of foreign companies and was considered a major reason for investment drying up — has only recently been repealed, though indigenisation requirements remain in place for diamond and platinum miners.

In Zambia, the government has changed the taxes levied on mining companies nearly every year during budget presentations, bar a brief period of stability from 2015 to 2017. But last year — after assurances that the tax regime would remain unchanged — a cabinet reshuffle brought with it a new minister, and new regulations. The government hopes the increased royalties will raise mining companies’ contribution to state coffers from $250m to $340m.

The increase will make Zambia’s tax regime particularly onerous. According to a report released by the Zambia Chamber of Mines, which compared Zambia’s present and proposed mining tax regime with those of 11 other copper-mining countries, it will have by far the highest tax burden of the 12 — including copper giants such as Chile and Australia, and Zambia’s own peer group in Africa: the DRC, Botswana, SA, Angola and Tanzania.

Mining companies are up in arms. "We had a tax measure that was working 18 months ago," says chamber president Goodwell Mateyo. "If that was maintained, we demonstrated and showed government that it would have received an extra $280m … by creating the right conditions for mines to increase production."

Indeed, some mining experts argue that rather than turning to mining companies, governments should consider other means of raising revenue. Zambia Chamber of Commerce & Industry president Michael Nyirenda, for example, says: "There is a saying that Africa tries to tax itself into prosperity, which is not the correct way to go. We need to create more taxpayers rather than just look at one taxpayer, which is the mines. We need to create people who will work for themselves."

But the central issue isn’t necessarily the taxes themselves — it is the uncertainty that such changes build into the system.

Anthea Jeffery writes in the SA Institute of Race Relations report, "Back to the Drawing Board on Mining Law", that the nature of mining — the time-consuming exploration process and substantial upfront expenditure required, for example — makes stability critical. Because it takes years for a mine to begin production and offset these costs, mining companies are vulnerable to "obsolescing bargain risks".

"In other words, the more an investor spends on establishing or expanding a mine — which, by definition, cannot be moved elsewhere — the more that investor becomes a captive of the host government," Jeffery writes. "That government may then be tempted to change relevant tax and other rules, especially if mineral prices have risen sharply in the interim, or particularly valuable mineral deposits have been found. The investor thus needs confidence that the government will refrain from changing the policies that applied when the decision to invest was made."

The chilling effect on investment decisions is clearer when one considers the numbers. The Fraser Institute, a Canadian think-tank, produces an annual survey of mining and exploration companies that assesses investment decisions in light not only of mineral potential, but also of "public policy factors", among them taxation, regulatory uncertainty, infrastructure, land claims, the strength of the legal system and political stability.

For example, the DRC ranks highly as an attractive investment destination in terms of straight mineral endowments: 75% of those surveyed for the most recent study, released a year ago, said the country’s mineral potential would encourage investment if best-practice policies were in place (a world-class regulatory environment, political stability and competitive taxation, for example). On this measure, the country ranked 11th out of 91 jurisdictions in the survey. But on the "public policy" measure, it ranked 87th (of the Sadc countries, only Zimbabwe was worse, at 89), leaving the DRC with an overall ranking of 51st, despite its vast mineral wealth.

Of all the factors inhibiting investment, most responses for SA, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe coalesced around regulatory uncertainty. A combined 65% of respondents either would not invest in SA due to regulatory uncertainty, or would consider it a strong deterrent to investment. The figure was 76% for Tanzania, 47% for Zambia and 84% for Zimbabwe. Other deterrents included political instability, trade barriers (including restrictions on profit repatriation and currency restrictions), and the legal system. In the DRC, regulation accounted for 72% of respondents being strongly or completely deterred from investing, but most responses coalesced around security and the country’s legal system (83% each).

Mukula Nshipa, an independent legal consultant based in Zambia’s Copperbelt, places the blame squarely at the door of the region’s populist leaders. "We have a situation where leaders are trying to make themselves liked by saying that they will get money from the mines to change people’s lives, instead of encouraging entrepreneurship and other means of self-sustenance," he says. "Look at Tanzania — [John] Magufuli is a populist; [Robert] Mugabe in Zimbabwe was a populist; in the DRC, [Joseph] Kabila was walking that path also."

As a counterpoint, he cites Botswana, a country whose regulatory regime would encourage investment — or at least not deter it — in the view of 91% of the category respondents in the Fraser survey.

"Politicians [in Botswana] have left the business of taxation to experts," he says. "I think the way forward … is to learn from Botswana [and] come up with stable policies and tax laws that will not work against the foreign investment [African countries] are trying to promote. This can only be done if African leaders take politics out of business and leave the investment policies and taxation laws to experts who know better."