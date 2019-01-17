DRC politics makes strange bedfellows

Could we be witnessing the awakening of a giant? It is hard not to be excited by the incredible political upset playing out in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where opposition candidate Félix Tshisekedi has been declared the winner of the presidential election, according to the electoral commission’s preliminary results.

Over the holidays, the DRC offered us a roller coaster of a spectacle.

From the possibility of an endless delay, to the exclusion of 1.2-million people from the vote in the Beni, Butembo and Yumbi areas for security reasons (including an Ebola outbreak), to a rather chaotic ballot marked by polling stations opening only at midday, few believed that the elections would happen at all — or that the outcome could be anything other than a win for Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, President Joseph Kabila’s chosen heir.

In a world shaken by political upsets, the DRC might have given us the African answer to Brexit, Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron’s elections. A smug Kabila recently told the French newspaper Le Monde: "I promised the Congolese people the organisation of elections and of course a peaceful handover of power for the first time in the history of this country. I hold my promises and I surprise everyone except myself."

Mic drop? Not quite.

Kabila is not about to peacefully retire to his farm, and the roller-coaster ride is far from over. If Kabila has abandoned the option of imposing Shadary, Tshisekedi’s win may simply be another tactical move on his part.

Official — though preliminary — records announced by the electoral commission (Ceni) show Tshisekedi at 38.57% of votes, while Martin Fayulu, the other opposition candidate, has 34.8% and Shadary 23.8%.

However, the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (Cenco), which deployed 40,000 election observers across the country — and announced days ahead of the Ceni that it was able to determine the true winner — puts Fayulu as the president-elect.