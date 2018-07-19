The rise of innovation hubs supporting start-ups in Africa

The proliferation of innovation centres on the iHub model was driven by mobile and internet penetration: between 2000 and 2017 internet growth on the continent rose from 4.5m to 4.5bn users. The latter figure represented 35.2% of the total population. Close on half the people in countries such as Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Nigeria and SA are online, with Kenya far ahead at 85%.

Internet usage is linked to smartphone penetration as users go mobile, overwhelmingly via 3G, according to the "Mobile Economy 2018" report by the GSM Association (GSMA). The organisation represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide.

The digital divide is greatest in sub-Saharan Africa, the report says. By last year, mobile internet penetration in the region had reached 21%. It is projected to hit 40%, or 280m users, by 2025. This is the world’s largest increase.

By 2016, Nairobi’s Silicon Savannah — the term refers to Kenya’s tech ecosystem — was solidly established. IBM had poured $100m into forming an African research centre with its own supercomputer.

Today, US-based Fab Foundation, in collaboration with Zambia’s BongoHive, maintains a register of 226 innovation hubs, tech collaboration zones, "makerspaces", and "hackerspaces" across Africa — up from 170 in 2015, when the register was set up.

GSMA has its own list of 314 hubs operating in 93 cities across 42 countries — though half are concentrated in SA, Kenya, Egypt, Morocco and Nigeria. Some of these are mere online collaborations, others are fully serviced suburbs. Together they have 1.5m Facebook followers.

And Silicon Valley venture capital is flowing swiftly to these initiatives: Aubrey Hruby and Jake Bright, authors of The Next Africa, say they "project at least $1bn in venture capital investment in Africa’s tech start-ups for the period 2012-2018".

The GSMA report says: "Mobile operators such as Vodacom, MTN and Orange have formed a number of successful collaborations with start-ups in Africa." It gives the example of Orange Digital, which launched a €50m investment fund for African start-ups last June.

Other recently launched tech hubs include MTN Y’ello Startup in Ivory Coast, MTN Solution Space in SA, and Orange Fab in Ivory Coast, Senegal and Cameroon.

In addition, the British and Australian governments have partnered in an "Ecosystem Accelerator" programme to provide equity-free funding, technical assistance and mobile operator connections to tech start-ups in Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia and Mozambique.

The Ecosystem Accelerator’s Victor du Boucher writes: "Incubators and accelerators — which provide start-ups with business support resources and services to help them scale — account for almost 60% of these tech hubs." They facilitate access to skills, funding and networks — three critical resources for start-ups, Du Boucher says.

Other types of tech hubs also play a role in the innovation ecosystem by facilitating access to technology and digital tools. A tech hub like Black Girls Code, for instance, which enables young girls to have access to computer science technology in Johannesburg, illustrates how tech hub support goes beyond traditional incubation or acceleration programmes, Du Boucher says.

Though most hubs are hyperlocal initiatives, some, like Jokkolabs, which started in Dakar in 2010 and now has active hubs in Cotonou, Ouagadougou, Abidjan, Banjul and Casablanca, are becoming transnational.

Yet in reality, only SA, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, Ghana and Mauritius have so far managed to build viable business-process outsourcing and IT-enabled service industries.