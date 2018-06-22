Africa’s top performing stock exchanges

Emerging markets have had to deal with a major slump after what was a strong start to the year. But exchanges in countries such as Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt still promise returns more exciting than the JSE.

Both 2015 and 2016 were marred by slow growth on the continent, which spooked investors. However, markets were strong in 2017 and started 2018 in an even better position.

Last year was a great year for US markets — but many African stock exchanges offered investors returns in dollar terms that were even higher. Six African exchanges outperformed the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which soared 28.2%.

Exchanges across the continent last year recorded 28 initial public offerings (IPOs), which raised $2.9bn, and 98 further offerings, which raised $10.6bn, according to a PwC report on African capital markets.

The value of indices rose markedly. The biggest gainer in dollars was Malawi’s stock exchange index, which climbed by 56%. Other leading African exchanges included Ghana, up 43.8%; Uganda, up 30.7%; Mauritius, up 29.9%; and the JSE all share, which rose 29.7% that year.

Nigeria’s main board index was up 25.4%, while Egypt’s EGX 30 rose 24.1% in 2017.

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange industrial index, which some analysts say is a dark horse, climbed 124.2%. However, in real terms, the Old Mutual Implied Rate (Omir), which is often used to value Zimbabwean positions, is measured at two, which implies a 50% discount on Zimbabwean assets. This values the local currency at 50c to the dollar.

Richard Ladbrook, a portfolio manager at Investec Asset Management, says: "Last year was strong across the board on the back of weakness in the preceding year."

However, the picture has changed. "There’s been a sell-off in the past month, with expectations of less global liquidity," says Ladbrook.

"Investors are pulling out of emerging markets and heading to the US; they realise they can earn attractive returns [there]."

Last week the Fed voted to raise the target for its benchmark interest rate by 0.25%, taking the target range up from 1.75% to 2%.

The Fed is likely to hike rates at least twice more this year and to continue to hike rates in early 2019, says Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings.