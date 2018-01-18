ZAMBIA: Bacteria on the march

SA and Zambia are both battling bacterial diseases that have left a number of people dead and many others infected.

Earlier this month Zambia’s government banned the reopening of institutions of learning countrywide until further notice due to an outbreak of cholera in the capital, Lusaka. It later revised the decision, saying schools could reopen on January 23.

Government also outlawed church gatherings in Lusaka before restricting the ban to cholera epicentres only. But operations at government institutions such as national registration and passport offices remain halted until further notice.

The epidemic is hitting business operations in the country. All shops in the Lusaka CBD have been closed for days now, and bars have had their hours of operation restricted.

More than 20 markets have been closed, affecting the livelihoods and social security of many families. And chain stores such as Pick n Pay and food outlets such as Hungry Lion have had some branches closed after the discovery of cholera bacteria in some of their food. Street vending has also been banned, leaving thousands without a means of earning a living.

President Edgar Lungu has directed the army, air force and Zambia national service to clean the streets of Lusaka to ensure the risk of further outbreaks is minimised.

Alliance for Community Action executive director Laura Miti says it is all very well for government to take measures aimed at preventing the spread of the disease. But she adds that the current measures have not tackled structural problems, and they do nothing to ease the suffering of vendors who have been evicted from their selling points.

"We have a cholera response that has not tackled even one structural problem," says Miti. "Nothing has been said about toilets in informal settlements, markets and the CBD; nothing about a functional garbage collection system, or the debilitating water shortages all over Lusaka."

Miti speaks of a failure to address the vendors’ immediate humanitarian needs. "Not a single minister has mentioned the hunger that must be ravaging the homes of people who are not selling [their wares] or shown that anyone in government is concerned about what they are eating," she says.