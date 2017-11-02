IN-DEPTH: Kenya’s problematic poll

The result was celebrated by Kenyatta’s powerful deputy, William Ruto, who said an "evil" plan to stop the election from going ahead had been "thwarted".

Raila Odinga’s opposition coalition, the National Super Alliance (Nasa), condemned the political "mischief" it said had stopped the court from ruling.

Nasa had backed the court action and called for a delay to the poll, arguing that the electoral commission had failed to institute enough of the reforms recommended in the original supreme court ruling.

The coalition said it would press on with its boycott of the poll. It would also pursue a "campaign of defiance" against the fresh administration led by Kenyatta that would inevitably follow as, without Odinga as a challenger, the president faced just a handful of marginal candidates in the October 26 vote.

The court’s vacillation and Odinga’s response have deepened the climate of suspicion and fear in the country.

"Whatever the judges’ excuses, it took away something we felt we had gained," says a political commentator, who did not wish to be named in the polarised environment.

"There had been rumours Jubilee [Kenyatta’s coalition] would prevent the judges from sitting, even by arresting them. We didn’t see that actual show of force, but the rumours seem to have had the same effect."

Kenyatta was declared president with a 40% voter turnout, and Kenya now faces a political impasse, with almost half the country aggrieved and divided.

Talk of a deal by Kenyatta has been rejected by analysts, who point out that once he has appeased those in his own coalition who brought in votes for him, there will be no room in the higher echelons of government for Odinga’s coalition chiefs.

Monica Juma, a veteran Kenyatta colleague, now principal secretary for Kenya’s foreign affairs ministry, rejects the suggestion that the president’s election lacked legitimacy.

"Often when elections have to be repeated they run below the half mark," she says. "You can call this election whatever you want, but it was done in strict compliance with our constitutional order and in protection of our democracy."

It seems, once again, that Kenyans will turn to the supreme court for guidance on the way forward. Even then, there are questions around whether the president will accept further legal guidance, having made no secret of his dismay at the judge’s intervention to overturn his original win.

Martin Kimani, Kenyatta’s security and counterterrorism chief, says Kenya has to move forward rather than be entrenched in a "Kafkaesque" vortex of court challenges. "Kenyans are really exhausted, our economy is damaged, investors are staying away," he says. "We have to move forward now."