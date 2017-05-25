Fresh opportunity in Nigeria

Halfway into Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, Nigeria’s government has published an economic recovery plan to return its struggling economy to growth: diversifying its focus away from oil and ensuring the security of energy and food supplies.

The Economic Recovery & Growth Plan provides the country with a comprehensive economic strategy, but it follows on the heels of past plans and lofty promises that previous administrations failed to implement.

This time, government claims, things will be different. It has established a delivery unit in the presidency to co-ordinate the implementation of the strategy, and has emphasised that its role will be restricted to removing the impediments to innovation and market-based solutions.

Nigeria’s economy slipped into recession last year. Though it is forecast to recover this year, the situation is fragile. The government has only partially relaxed its control of the overvalued naira, and it is desperately short of funds. This has been compounded by the collapse in oil prices.

The recovery plan has a number of broad objectives, including inclusive and sustainable growth, investing in people and building a globally competitive economy.

The International Monetary Fund has endorsed the plan and welcomed its fiscal and tax policies, but says "stronger policies" are needed to achieve its objectives.

Buhari’s administration — which has a questionable policy record, as is illustrated by its handling of the country’s foreign exchange shortage — is banking on the strategy to recover some of the support it has lost.