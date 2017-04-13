Zimbabwean currency: funny money

When the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) in May last year announced plans to launch bond notes with a value on par with the US dollar, the news made headlines. It had never been done elsewhere.

It also aroused suspicion.

Lingering fears of the return of the devalued Zimbabwe dollar had been dismissed by the central bank on many occasions after it adopted the US dollar. But a liquidity crisis has affected the recovery initiated by the dollarisation of the economy.

Zimbabwe abandoned its currency in 2009 after hyperinflation destroyed its value. In 2014, RBZ chief John Mangudya introduced bond coins to Zimbabwe, backed by a US$50m African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) facility. The coins were grudgingly accepted as a means of trade.

But biting shortages of US dollars have created the need for an alternative to the coins, and Mangudya believes bond notes could address the problem.

The value of the new currency would be derived from a $200m Afreximbank bond facility, Mangudya said in May 2016.

Questions quickly arose about the $200m facility.

Before Zimbabwe released bond coins in 2014, Afreximbank announced on its website that it would back the coins. In contrast, by September 2016, there was still no official confirmation that the bank would make the $200m facility for the bond notes available.

The debate quickly spilled into the public domain.

In December, Ecobank economist Gaimin Nonyane questioned the existence of the facility. "We understand that while Afreximbank is supporting trade within the gold industry, [it has] not committed to backing the bond note programme directly," he said.

"In reality, the central bank has just printed a new currency in the hopes that this will ease liquidity pressures, but I doubt this will have the desired effect."