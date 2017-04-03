Worries and warnings for Zimbabwe’s economy

Strong demand for the US dollar and dwindling supply points to a weakening bond, analysts say. For the first time in more than two years, Zimbabwe’s year-on-year inflation rose in February. The country has mostly been in a state of deflation.

But that is not why asset managers are concerned. Bond notes are largely seen as the straw breaking the economy’s back, given an already long list of problems, such as a worsening fiscal crisis, rising domestic debt, a slowdown in lending by banks, job losses and company closures.

Already asset managers, investment analysts and banking and financial services executives have compared the situation to an accident waiting to happen. Others say the economy is already in a crisis mode.

Instead of investing in monetary assets like equities and bonds, investors are now buying real estate such as buildings and land.

Economist Prosper Chitambara says Zimbabwe is in a semi-crisis and could end up with fast-rising inflation.

"We also have a domestic debt crisis emanating from a fiscal deficit. There are low levels of confidence in the economy. This makes attracting foreign direct investment impossible," he says.

"Inflationary pressures are already there as evidenced by the February inflation rate, which brought Zimbabwe out of deflation. If government supplies more bond notes, beyond the $200m, inflation could rise faster." Year-on-year inflation for February was at 0,06%. Zimbabwe slipped into deflation in September 2014.

Old Mutual Zimbabwe CE Jonas Mushosho said last week that Zimbabwe was in crisis. "We foresee three scenarios. Hyperinflation is one of them and so we have taken a decision to invest in real assets to preserve value."

Mushosho was responding to analysts’ queries about what his group was doing in the light of the economic uncertainties suggesting a recurrence of hyperinflation. Old Mutual has $801m in investments and securities. Mushosho’s concerns are not without basis. Pension contributions and savings were wiped out at the height of hyperinflation in 2008.