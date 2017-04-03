Watch this quiet man: the ANC's dark-horse candidate Zweli Mkhize

He is fond of the winding anecdote so, on the discussion of social grants, the conversation wends its way to what happens when social services fail.

"When I qualified as a doctor there were wards that were dedicated to kwashiorkor, you walk in there and give the baby fortified foods and within two weeks or seven days, that changes," he said. But kwashiorkor, which can be a life-threatening form of malnutrition, is distinctly treatable.

Mkhize graduated with his degree in medicine from the University of Natal at the age of 31, at a politically charged time of PW Botha’s total onslaught in the mid-1980s. He opted for exile, first in Swaziland, then in Zimbabwe, before returning to SA in 1991.

Since then, he has risen through the ranks — health MEC, then finance head of KwaZulu Natal in 2004, then premier of that province in 2009 (during Zuma’s first term as president of the country), then ANC treasurer-general in 2012.

Physicians aren’t particularly known for their political acumen, but the fact that Mkhize has chaired the ANC in KwaZulu Natal for two terms, indicates that he’s adept at the political game.

His remarkable pivot away from Zuma, in a relatively short space of time, is evidence of this.

Not so long ago, Mkhize was seen as Zuma’s man. He was regarded as a key ally, and was thought to be the mastermind behind the so-called Premier League — an ANC faction that includes the chairmen of the party’s Mpumalanga, Free State and North West provinces. (He brushes off questions about this, saying it is not true).

But as much as the Nene clash clearly bruised the Zuma-Mkhize relationship, it was clear the gloves had well and truly come off when, in January, Zuma pitched up unannounced at a rally in KwaZulu Natal meant to be headlined by Mkhize.

Zuma’s move shocked Mkhize, say those close to him. Sources in the province say that shortly before, Mkhize had been lobbied by KwaZulu Natal’s ANC Youth League, which was backing Dlamini-Zuma for the ANC presidency.

Mkhize shrugged off their overtures, and urged them not to divide the party.

This was the reason why Zuma gatecrashed Mkhize’s rally, apparently — and since then, Zuma has pitched up at a number of other ANC events in the province.

Evidently, now that Mkhize is seen to be aligned to Ramaphosa, the battle lines have been drawn.