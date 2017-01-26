Zimbabwe: More of the same?

The deep divisions among the opposition’s ranks over whether to enter into a coalition arrangement may alter what happens next.

“I don’t see a coalition taking place, as the main contenders for the presidency both see themselves as viable candidates,” says Ibbo Mandaza, director and founder of the Sapes Trust, a Harare-based think tank. “I don’t see Morgan Tsvangirai and Joice Mujuru coming together.”

Tsvangirai leads the largest opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC). The next polls will be his fourth attempt since 2002 to wrest power from Mugabe.

His previous election defeats at the hands of Mugabe and in particular his 2013 election loss led to calls for him to pass the baton to someone else. But Tsvangirai has resisted such calls.

“You can’t change the [leader] right in the middle of a struggle,” he often tells critics.

MDC insiders say that though the party projects an image of approval for a coalition arrangement, the issue has split the MDC right down the middle.

Those opposed are sceptical of joining hands with Mujuru, who served under Mugabe for 10 years as his deputy and was a cabinet minister since 1980. Some see her as a person who would taint the MDC. Mujuru now heads the Zimbabwe People First party.

Deliberations by the MDC’s top brass last year set out stringent conditions for a possible coalition. Ex-party members who have broken away from Tsvangirai are likely to be left out in the cold. This especially includes Tendai Biti, the former MDC secretary-general and one-time Tsvangirai right-hand man, who left the MDC in 2014. Biti now leads the People’s Democratic Party.