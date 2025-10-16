How can South Africa’s broken police service be fixed?
Decentralisation has been proposed as the way to reform the organisation, but an independent policing analyst suggests starting with the very basics
Parliament’s ad hoc committee tasked with investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system — an issue first raised in July by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi — entered its second week of hearings with suspended national deputy commissioner Shadrack Sibiya in the hot seat.
Mkhwanazi had held an explosive press conference on July 6, alleging that police minister Senzo Mchunu and Sibiya acted in cahoots with organised criminals when they pushed for the disbandment of the political killings task team that reported to head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo. ..
