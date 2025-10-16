CHRIS ROPER: Time for Africa to join the digital struggle
Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa are high on the list when it comes to digital news consumers saying they are worried about being able to tell what is real and what is fake online
16 October 2025 - 05:00
The World Association of News Publishers has an annual Digital Media Africa conference, and this year the ninth iteration was held in Nairobi over three days in September.
The theme was “Shaping the Future of News Media in Africa”, and included topics such as how to connect with a younger generation of news consumers (startlingly titled: “The Earthshaking Challenge of Engaging Younger Generations”), and how to demystify data and create a unified, newsroom-friendly data culture. Which, now that I think about it, strikes me as something that should already have taken place in newsrooms...
