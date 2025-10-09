journalism comment
CHRIS ROPER: Our beleaguered, very special investigators
Journalists Micah Reddy and Pauli van Wyk, with their definitive book about Malema, demonstrate the importance of the fourth estate in revealing the truth about politicians in South Africa
09 October 2025 - 05:00
The epigraph to Micah Reddy and Pauli van Wyk’s excellent book about Julius Malema’s climb from zero to hero, and his rapid descent from hero to hypocrite, is from the man himself. “People must be prosecuted without fear or favour … Anywhere where there is criminality, there must be accountability.”
The genius of Malema: Money. Power. Patronage. is to contrast Malema’s self-avowed status as a man of and for the people with impeccably researched, meticulous evidence of his venality. Many, many examples in the book show how he and his fellow leaders in the EFF pay only lip service to democratic ideals...
