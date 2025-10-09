At last … stream the rugby for free
OK, it’s not Cheslin Kolbe or Malcolm Marx, but now you can thrill to the exploits of Boiling Water RFC and others as streaming comes to club rugby
09 October 2025 - 05:00
On the first Saturday in September, 3,000 rugby fans flocked to the Phillip Herbstein field in Constantia to watch False Bay play Schotsche Kloof Walmers in a Western Province Super League club quarterfinal.
Schotsche Kloof, whose players are largely from the Bo-Kaap and Walmer Estate, led 10-3 at halftime. With five minutes to go, False Bay scored a converted try to level at 10-10. The knockout match had to be decided, so they moved into 20 minutes of injury time. ..
