Flushing the Big Five predators out of the shadows
The head of crime intelligence paints a sombre picture at the Madlanga inquiry of how organised crime is poisoning the criminal justice system
02 October 2025 - 05:00
Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo could be mistaken for a school principal, with his large, rimless spectacles and stoic, serious demeanour.
But his slow, measured elocution did little to veil the bombshell he dropped this week at the Madlanga commission of inquiry into infiltration of the criminal justice system by organised crime networks. The inquiry, named for its chair, former Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is throwing light on areas that the Zondo inquiry into state capture did not touch on...
