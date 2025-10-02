CHRIS ROPER: Looking for future profits
Are we being suckered by the lofty ambitions of tech companies, which pursue growth and change at all costs?
Many of us have been so caught up in the exciting rush of tech hype, that perhaps we’ve neglected to pause and ask some basic questions. Like, why do we need self-driving cars? Is it for the same reason we need self-brushing teeth? Maybe. The arguments are, broadly speaking, that we need them because humans are too stupid to drive cars themselves.
As a card-carrying member of the human race, I would take offence at that, except that I’m part of the subspecies South African. So I’ve seen in all too vivid closeup how extraordinarily bad some drivers can be. But is the answer really to let AI drive for us, and thereby put millions of commercial drivers out of work as the taxi industries and long-haul trucking industries become fully dehumanised?..
