A fiscal crisis is brewing in the education sector
Provincial departments are battling budget cuts and acute budget uncertainty, leading schools to cut staff or spending on goods, services and infrastructure
02 October 2025 - 05:00
Fiscal pressures are becoming extreme in provincial education departments. The situation is so acute in KwaZulu-Natal that the provincial treasury has taken over the department of education’s rapidly unravelling finances.
At least two other provincial education departments — in the Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape — are also living dangerously, in that they are amassing large accruals (running out of funds and having to wait for next year’s budget to pay current outstanding bills). But even Gauteng and the Western Cape, two comparatively stable provinces, are under severe pressure...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.