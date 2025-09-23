The multidisciplinary tax professional: why breadth is the new depth

For decades, tax was regarded as a narrow craft. Practitioners carved out careers by specialising in corporate tax, VAT, or customs, developing deep technical knowledge within one lane. But the modern tax environment has upended this model.

Rapid technological change, complex regulation, and shifting client demands now require professionals who are more than technicians.

The future belongs to the multidisciplinary tax professional: a strategist who blends tax mastery with literacy in law, accounting, technology, sustainability, and business.

The one-stop adviser clients want

Clients no longer want siloed opinions. A multinational entering SA, for instance, expects guidance that integrates VAT on digital services, transfer pricing exposures, and ESG-linked reporting. Even small businesses are demanding advisers who can manage payroll taxes, explain government incentives, and flag risks from digital platforms.

South African businesses, already grappling with high compliance burdens, are especially exposed. They are looking for professionals who can simplify complexity and provide integrated solutions.

From technician to strategist

Three shifts are driving this transformation:

Digitalisation: Sars’s rollout of e-filing, e-invoicing, and analytics-driven audits demands professionals who can interpret the law and navigate the systems.



Globalisation: OECD-led reforms such as BEPS 2.0 and digital services taxes mean even local firms face cross-border compliance issues.



Sustainability: Carbon taxes, renewable energy incentives, and ESG-linked disclosures mean tax advisers must understand how environmental policy intersects with finance.

These pressures make it clear: the narrow specialist risks being sidelined, while those with breadth are better placed to advise, anticipate, and lead.

Building multidisciplinary expertise

Being multidisciplinary does not mean being an expert in everything. Instead, it is about cultivating sufficient literacy across adjacent fields to identify risks and opportunities, and knowing when to engage deep specialists.

The South African Institute of Taxation (Sait) has recognised this shift. Alongside traditional tax qualifications, it offers supplementary designations such as Tax Accounting Compiler — TAC (SA) and Tax Accounting Officer — TAO (SA). These designations enable practitioners to expand their service offering, positioning themselves as one-stop advisers who can both compile financial statements and deliver strategic tax guidance.

This integrated approach is already visible in practice. A start-up founder may rely on a tax professional who can advise on IP structuring, claim incentives, and manage VAT obligations on digital sales. A trade business may need an adviser who understands customs duties, transfer pricing, and dispute resolution in tandem. ESG-conscious companies, meanwhile, look for consultants who can weave together green incentives, reporting standards, and tax treatment.

Technology: challenge and opportunity

Automation and artificial intelligence are reshaping the profession. While this may reduce the demand for routine preparation, it does not eliminate the need for skilled professionals. Instead, it raises the bar.

The multidisciplinary professional who understands both tax law and technology can help clients deploy automation strategically, cutting costs, improving accuracy, and freeing human expertise for higher-value advisory work. Rather than being displaced by machines, they orchestrate the collaboration between technology and human judgement.

SA’s unique pressures

The need for breadth is particularly urgent in SA. Businesses face one of the highest compliance burdens in the world, with complex rules spanning VAT, PAYE, customs, and corporate tax.

At the same time, youth unemployment remains high, and employers are increasingly demanding hybrid skills — legal literacy, accounting fluency, and digital capability, from new entrants into the profession.

Policy volatility adds further pressure. From proposed digital tax rules to possible reforms in debt reporting, regulations are evolving rapidly. Advisers who can integrate legal, financial, and operational perspectives will be best placed to protect clients from unexpected risks.

This context also makes the Sait’s approach to multi-designation professionals especially relevant. By equipping practitioners with both technical depth and cross-functional breadth, these pathways offer South African tax advisers a competitive edge in a globalised profession.

Looking forward

The message is clear: the era of the tax silo is over. Compliance-only roles are shrinking, while integrated advisory roles are expanding.

For professionals, the implication is stark. Breadth is no longer the enemy of depth — it is the new depth. Those who embrace this shift will not only serve clients better but also build resilience, marketability, and leadership opportunities in a profession that is transforming before our eyes.

This article was sponsored by the Sait.