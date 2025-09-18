Why South Africa’s taps are running dry
It’s more about distribution failures than a scarcity of water. Now the government is determined to make municipalities obey the law
18 September 2025 - 05:00
This week Gauteng residents in Westbury and Coronationville took to the streets to protest against chronic water outages, which have also plagued large sections of Ekurhuleni.
Joburg mayor Dada Morero visited the areas affected by the protests on Friday and vowed to restore services within seven days — but seven days will not be enough to reverse decades of neglect of water services...
