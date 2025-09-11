Is the Gauteng housing market through the worst?
Bucking a long trend, there have been more online searches for the upmarket Joburg areas of Bryanston and Morningside than for Cape Town suburbs
11 September 2025 - 05:00
After a three-year stagnation, the housing market is staging a comeback. Even Joburg appears to have finally turned a corner.
The country’s economic powerhouse had been particularly hard hit in recent years, with property sales volumes and prices plunging amid crumbling infrastructure and semigration to the Western Cape. ..
