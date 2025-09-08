Inside the Radisson Hotel Group’s plans to double its SA footprint by 2030

Africa’s hospitality sector is hitting its stride. International arrivals are climbing, infrastructure is expanding, and the industry is on track to generate $30bn by 2028.

Hotels alone will jump from $11.29bn in 2025 to $15bn by 2029 — a 7.35% compound annual growth rate that leaves most global markets behind.

The catch, however, is that infrastructure gaps, political volatility, and financing headaches still dog operators. Yet a 13.3% surge in hotel projects last year shows investors are betting on fundamentals, not fretting over obstacles.

Partnership play

Radisson Hotel Group is chasing 150 properties across Africa and plans to double its South African footprint to 26 hotels by 2030.