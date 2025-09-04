Public transport
No smooth ride for Metrobus passengers
With an unreliable service offering and user-unfriendly policies, Joburg’s Metrobus seems set to continue on its path of decline
It’s 28°C on a cloudless afternoon at Joburg’s Gandhi Square bus station. The air smells of baking tar and diesel. Most people lean against the bus shelter metal railings (there are no seats) and stare anxiously in the direction their bus ought to come from. Sometimes for hours. For Metrobus commuters in the Joburg CBD, this is rush hour.
The Joburg entity was established in 2000 as an intra-urban transportation company fully owned by the city. It is not to be confused with the Rea Vaya bus rapid transit system, which is also fully owned by the city and is being expanded in anticipation of November’s G20 summit. ..
