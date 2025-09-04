Kidult trend hits the nostalgia jackpot
Adults spend billions on toys as manufacturers cash in with smart marketing and licensing deals
04 September 2025 - 05:00
The “kidult” market — adults buying toys for themselves — is the fastest-growing segment in South Africa’s toy industry. The demand is fuelled by nostalgia, the search for stress relief and relaxation, a passion for collectables, and the need for a break from digital overload.
While children are increasingly glued to screens, adults are rediscovering the joys of toys. The term “kidult”, first coined in the 1950s to describe grown-ups who still watched children’s TV shows, has roared back as adults snap up products once marketed exclusively to children...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.