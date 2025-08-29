WATCH: Taking SA’s women-led businesses to the world

Nyakaza, who has worked with Momentum on its Big Success for Entrepreneurs campaign for over five years, is bullish about the country’s women-led enterprises. She says one of the main issues holding many back is a lack of business acumen.

To plug this gap, Nyakaza is building new capability in her own economic development firm, Sukume Consulting.

“We’re building an export trading company because we realise that a lot of the entrepreneurs we are dealing with actually have excellent products. When I say excellent product, your jaw will drop at what South African women entrepreneurs are capable of. It’s out of this world.”

She admires the vision of these women and the work that goes into producing “these beautiful brands”. But “a lot of the times they don’t necessarily have the operational understanding of what it takes to run a successful business”.

Nyakaza speaks from a position of authority having previously served as a brand strategist for some of SA's multinationals and acted as the co-chief marketing officer of Brand SA.

To that end, she wants to let SA’s female business owners know that they can compete globally — and equip them with the right tools to do so.

“You need to position or see yourself as a global player before you even enter the [international] arena. You need to see yourself there. It’s very important. It’s a mindset thing.

“Whenever I work with founders and CEOs, the first thing I ask them is, ‘Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?’ I tend to have more traction with those who want to expand and grow,” Nyakaza says.

Even with the right mindset, Nyakaza emphasises that the business’s products and services need to good quality, and in line with global best practices, to compete effectively on the international stage.

Building operational efficiency is also critical to success, she says.

Women ’ s success equals success for society

Momentum’s pioneering report, The Success Women Want 2025, produced in collaboration with research company Kantar, found that a woman’s success is intrinsically linked to collective progress.

The study concluded that South African women “want to leave a mark on the world at large. They pay it forward and give back intentionally. They are resourceful and strive to empower others and leave a positive impact”.

In the corporate world, the benefits of women’s success are clear.

According to 2018 McKinsey research, companies in the top quartile for gender diversity on executive teams were 21% more likely to outperform on profitability. These companies were also 27% more likely to have superior value creation.

The Boston Consulting Group found that start-ups founded or co-founded by women deliver more than twice as much revenue per dollar invested than those founded by men.

These findings demonstrate that a woman’s success is a potent economic driver, with her unique contributions having tangible benefits that resonate on a global scale.

