Saboteurs or scapegoats?
Mcebisi Jonas speaks for many in the ANC when he blames ‘nonstate actors’ for the tension with Washington — but perhaps party leaders should take a deeper look at themselves
28 August 2025 - 05:00
South Africa’s foreign policy is based on principle, not pressure from outside forces, President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote in his newsletter this week.
“South Africa’s national interest will forever remain independent, not beholden to external influence. It will reflect our constitutional values and national priorities. As we continue to engage constructively with the international community, we have been consistent that this should always be on the basis of mutual respect.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.