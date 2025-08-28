How Joburg library’s doors were reopened at last
The key, in the end, came when municipal authorities’ collaboration with civil society achieved more than years of antagonism
28 August 2025 - 05:00
This month the 90-year-old bronze doors that for years had stopped residents from using the Johannesburg City Library were finally opened after more than five years, thanks to some citizen power and an unlikely alliance.
Owing to that alliance, for the past year concerned members of civic organisations and City of Joburg officials have sat around the same table, no longer squaring off but sharing information, brainstorming problems and offering advice...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.