CHRIS ROPER: Clown car country blunders on
South Africa fits an incredible number of politicians into its little blue-light brigade of corruption
28 August 2025 - 05:00
If we are to believe the findings of a report in the International Studies Review of September 2023, entitled Contested Facts: The Politics and Practice of International Fact-Finding Missions, it’s not all plain sailing being a fact-finding delegation.
Apparently, “international organisations dispatch fact-finding missions to establish epistemic authority by objectively and impartially assessing contested facts. Despite this technocratic promise, they are often controversial and sometimes even fuel international disputes that challenge the epistemic authority of the dispatching organisations.” ..
