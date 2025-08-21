Wake up and smell the coffee dream
Encouraging greater local production of Arabica, rather than boosting imports, will give small-scale farmers a caffeine rush and generally help the economy
21 August 2025 - 05:00
Wandile Sihlobo, a respected agricultural economist, recently suggested that South Africa “can take a few more tons” of coffee from Brazil.
But in saying that, he overlooks a more pressing question: why are we importing what our own farmers could, and should, be growing? It reflects a deeper and more troubling blind spot — a missed opportunity to transform our rural economy through high-value agriculture, with coffee at the forefront...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.